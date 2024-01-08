The Minnesota Wild, Matthew Boldy included, will face the Dallas Stars on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Boldy against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Boldy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Boldy has averaged 14:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In Boldy's 31 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 18 of 31 games this year, Boldy has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 31 Games 11 24 Points 5 13 Goals 0 11 Assists 5

