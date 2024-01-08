Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild will play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Zuccarello are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 17:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Zuccarello has a goal in six games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zuccarello has a point in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Zuccarello has an assist in 19 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Zuccarello hits the over on his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 11 29 Points 9 6 Goals 4 23 Assists 5

