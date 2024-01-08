For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zuccarello stats and insights

Zuccarello has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Stars this season in one game (three shots).

Zuccarello has picked up one goal and 13 assists on the power play.

Zuccarello averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:15 Away W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:11 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.