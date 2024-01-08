For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Marcus Johansson a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

  • Johansson has scored in four of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • On the power play, Johansson has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are allowing 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 4-3 OT
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 13:38 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:41 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

