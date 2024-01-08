Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those on the ice Monday when his Minnesota Wild face the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in 14 of 38 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has a point in 20 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in 10 of 38 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 66.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 38 Games 11 26 Points 2 15 Goals 2 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.