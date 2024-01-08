Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

Eriksson Ek has scored in 14 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:30 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 24:26 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:55 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:40 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:11 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:16 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.