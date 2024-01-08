Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- Eriksson Ek has scored in 14 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|25:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
