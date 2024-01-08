Grand Forks County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Grand Forks County, North Dakota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Cavalier High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Cavalier, ND
- Conference: B Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
