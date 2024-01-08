Will Daemon Hunt score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Daemon Hunt score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hunt stats and insights

Hunt is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Hunt has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hunt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:28 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:52 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 SO 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-4 SO 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:33 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 4:12 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.