The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brock Faber score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

  • Faber has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 30:12 Away W 4-3 OT
1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 23:14 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 26:25 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:55 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:47 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 33:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 30:19 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 28:18 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

