Will Alex Goligoski Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Alex Goligoski to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Goligoski stats and insights
- Goligoski is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Goligoski has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Goligoski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.