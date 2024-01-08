In the upcoming matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Alex Goligoski to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 21 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Goligoski has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 18:09 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:10 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.