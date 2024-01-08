Adams County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Adams County, North Dakota and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Adams County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Killdeer High School at Hettinger-Scranton COOP
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Hettinger, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
