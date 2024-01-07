The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field.

Lions and Vikings betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3.5 46 -190 +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played seven games this season that ended with a point total above 46 points.

Minnesota's matchups this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Vikings have covered the spread seven times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

Detroit Lions

Detroit has an average total of 47 in their outings this year, one more point than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 11-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have won 76.9% of their games as moneyline favorites (10-3).

Detroit has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.9 5 23.4 23 47 9 16 Vikings 20.3 22 20.8 12 44.5 7 16

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

The Vikings have hit the over in each of their past three contests.

In NFC North games, the Vikings are scoring fewer points (17.4) than their overall average (20.3) but also allowing fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.8).

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 56 points this season (3.5 points per game), and opponents of the Vikings have outscored them by only eight points (0.5 per game).

Lions

Over its past three contests, Detroit has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Lions are averaging fewer points in divisional matchups this season (26 per game) compared to their average in all games (26.9). On the defensive side, they are allowing more points per game (25.4) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (23.4).

The Lions have totaled 56 more points than their opponents this season (3.5 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by eight total points (0.5 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 46 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.4 23.3 ATS Record 7-6-3 2-6-0 5-0-3 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-2 1-3

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 46.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.9 26.7 25.3 ATS Record 11-5-0 4-3-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.