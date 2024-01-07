Vikings vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Lions can be found below before they play the Vikings. The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they take on the Lions.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vikings vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3.5)
|45.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3.5)
|45.5
|-184
|+154
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 18 Odds
- Click here for Jaguars vs Titans
- Click here for Cowboys vs Commanders
- Click here for Texans vs Colts
- Click here for Broncos vs Raiders
- Click here for Seahawks vs Cardinals
Minnesota vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Minnesota's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-6-3.
- The Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Minnesota has seen six of its 16 games go over the point total.
- Detroit's ATS record is 11-5-0 this season.
- The Lions are 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- Detroit games with a set total have hit the over 10 times this season (62.5%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.