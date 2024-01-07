The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field.

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Vikings Insights

This year the Vikings score 3.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Lions allow (23.4).

The Vikings collect 341.5 yards per game, just 12.4 more than the 329.1 the Lions allow.

Minnesota rushes for 91.5 yards per game, 2.7 more yards than the 88.8 Detroit allows.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 11 more times (32 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Vikings Away Performance

The Vikings put up 21.3 points per game in away games (one more than their overall average), and concede 18.3 on the road (2.5 less than overall).

The Vikings' average yards gained (326) and conceded (306.5) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 341.5 and 330.2, respectively.

Minnesota accumulates 217.6 passing yards per game on the road (32.4 less than its overall average), and concedes 197.8 on the road (31.9 less than overall).

The Vikings accumulate 108.4 rushing yards per game in road games (16.9 more than their overall average), and give up 108.8 in road games (8.3 more than overall).

The Vikings convert 40.2% of third downs in away games (0.7% higher than their overall average), and concede 38.1% in away games (4.5% lower than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati L 27-24 NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit L 30-24 FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay L 33-10 NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.