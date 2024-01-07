Entering their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) at Ford Field, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report.

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

The Vikings' last game was a 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions enter the matchup after losing 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys in their last game on December 30.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Theo Jackson S Toe Out Ed Ingram OG Shoulder Questionable Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Out Christian Darrisaw OT Illness Questionable Harrison Smith S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Knee Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Jaquelin Roy DL Ankle Out Mekhi Blackmon CB Shoulder Out Nick Muse TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jameson Williams WR Ankle Out Graham Glasgow OL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Frank Ragnow C Knee Full Participation In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Toe Full Participation In Practice James Houston IV LB Ankle Out Benito Jones DL Illness Questionable Alim McNeill DL Knee Questionable Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Questionable Brock Wright TE Hip Out Sam LaPorta TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are accumulating 341.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (12th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 330.2 total yards per game (16th-ranked).

The Vikings rank 22nd in the NFL with 20.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank 12th with 20.8 points given up per game on defense.

With 250 passing yards per game on offense, the Vikings rank sixth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 229.7 passing yards per game.

From an offensive perspective, Minnesota is posting 91.5 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked). It ranks ninth in the NFL on the other side of the ball (100.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have forced 22 turnovers this season and have turned it over 32 times, resulting in a -10 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3.5)

Lions (-3.5) Moneyline: Lions (-190), Vikings (+155)

Lions (-190), Vikings (+155) Total: 46 points

