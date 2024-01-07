Vikings vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 18
Entering their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) at Ford Field, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report.
Vikings vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Vikings' last game was a 33-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
The Lions enter the matchup after losing 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys in their last game on December 30.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Toe
|Out
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Brian O'Neill
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Illness
|Questionable
|Harrison Smith
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Jaquelin Roy
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Mekhi Blackmon
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Nick Muse
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Graham Glasgow
|OL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cameron Sutton
|CB
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Houston IV
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Benito Jones
|DL
|Illness
|Questionable
|Alim McNeill
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|DB
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Brock Wright
|TE
|Hip
|Out
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click here for Jaguars vs Titans
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Browns vs Bengals
- Click here for Falcons vs Saints
Rep the Lions or the Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vikings Season Insights
- The Vikings are accumulating 341.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (12th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 330.2 total yards per game (16th-ranked).
- The Vikings rank 22nd in the NFL with 20.3 points per contest on offense, and they rank 12th with 20.8 points given up per game on defense.
- With 250 passing yards per game on offense, the Vikings rank sixth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 229.7 passing yards per game.
- From an offensive perspective, Minnesota is posting 91.5 rushing yards per contest (27th-ranked). It ranks ninth in the NFL on the other side of the ball (100.5 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have forced 22 turnovers this season and have turned it over 32 times, resulting in a -10 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.
Vikings vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-190), Vikings (+155)
- Total: 46 points
Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.