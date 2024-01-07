Vikings vs. Lions Player Props & Odds – Week 18
One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Before making a player prop wager, keep reading for player props for the best performers in this game between the Lions and the Vikings.
Justin Jefferson Touchdown Odds
- Jefferson Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Jefferson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds
- Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
More Vikings Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nick Mullens
|265.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Justin Jefferson
|-
|-
|95.5 (-113)
|Ty Chandler
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|-
|Jordan Addison
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
More Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|26.5 (-113)
|Jared Goff
|208.5 (-113)
|-
|-
