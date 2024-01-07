Based on our computer model, the Detroit Lions will beat the Minnesota Vikings when they square off at Ford Field on Sunday, January 7 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Lions rank 23rd in scoring defense this season (23.4 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 26.9 points per game. With 341.5 total yards per game on offense, the Vikings rank 12th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 16th, allowing 330.2 total yards per contest.

Vikings vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-3.5) Toss Up (45.5) Lions 28, Vikings 18

Vikings Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota has put together a 7-6-3 record against the spread this year.

The Vikings have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Minnesota games have hit the over six out of 16 times this year.

The over/under for this game is one point higher than the average scoring total for Vikings games (44.5).

Lions Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Detroit has put together an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

So far this season, 10 of Detroit's 16 games have hit the over.

Lions games have had an average of 47 points this season, 1.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Vikings vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.9 23.4 30.6 21.9 24.1 24.7 Minnesota 20.3 20.8 19.3 23.3 21.3 18.3

