The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

Vikings vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have had the lead eight times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have won the second quarter nine times, lost three times, and been knotted up four times in 16 games this season.

In 16 games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this season, the Vikings have won the third quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up three times.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Vikings have won the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

The Lions have won the fourth quarter in 10 games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead eight times (6-2 in those games), have been trailing four times (0-4), and have been tied four times (1-3).

At the end of the first half, the Lions have led 12 times (10-2 in those games) and have been behind four times (1-3).

2nd Half

So far this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in 10 games (3-7), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (1-2).

The Lions have won the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 12.6 points on average in the second half.

