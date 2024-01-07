Will Ty Chandler Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 18?
Will Ty Chandler cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.
Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Ty Chandler score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- Chandler has taken 90 carries for 392 yards (26.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Chandler also has 19 receptions for 139 yards (9.3 per game).
- Chandler has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.
Ty Chandler Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|3
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|3
|27
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|15
|45
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|10
|73
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|4
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|12
|35
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|23
|132
|1
|3
|25
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|8
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Packers
|10
|40
|0
|3
|24
|0
