Sunday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSN

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets on Friday, 122-95. Edwards scored a team-high 24 points (and added five assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 24 3 5 2 0 2 Karl-Anthony Towns 22 8 6 0 1 1 Jaden McDaniels 16 3 0 1 0 2

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.5 points, 5.2 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 21.4 points per game, plus 9.1 boards and 3 assists.

The Timberwolves get 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves receive 11.3 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Timberwolves get 12.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 31.4 5.1 5 1.4 1.1 2.9 Rudy Gobert 12.4 11.6 1.1 0.9 1.4 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 17 7 2.5 0.2 0.1 1.1 Mike Conley 11.3 2.1 6.3 1 0.3 2.6 Jaden McDaniels 12.6 2.2 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.3

