Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - January 7
Sunday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) at American Airlines Center features the Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as players to watch.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets on Friday, 122-95. Edwards scored a team-high 24 points (and added five assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|24
|3
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|22
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Jaden McDaniels
|16
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards gives the Timberwolves 26.5 points, 5.2 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns contributes with 21.4 points per game, plus 9.1 boards and 3 assists.
- The Timberwolves get 12.6 points, 11.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.
- The Timberwolves receive 11.3 points per game from Mike Conley, plus 2.7 boards and 6.2 assists.
- The Timberwolves get 12.6 points, 4.6 boards and 1 assists per game from Naz Reid.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|31.4
|5.1
|5
|1.4
|1.1
|2.9
|Rudy Gobert
|12.4
|11.6
|1.1
|0.9
|1.4
|0
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|17
|7
|2.5
|0.2
|0.1
|1.1
|Mike Conley
|11.3
|2.1
|6.3
|1
|0.3
|2.6
|Jaden McDaniels
|12.6
|2.2
|1.1
|1.3
|1.2
|1.3
