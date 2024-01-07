Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Anthony Edwards (11th, 26.5 points per game) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) visit Luka Doncic (second, 33.7) and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) on January 7, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 47.9% from the field, it is 20-2 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 23rd.

The Timberwolves put up 113.1 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks allow.

Minnesota has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 117 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves are putting up one fewer points per game (112.6) than they are away from home (113.6).

Defensively Minnesota has played better in home games this year, allowing 102.9 points per game, compared to 111.4 in road games.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are draining 0.8 more threes per game (12.5) than in away games (11.7). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to on the road (37.8%).

Timberwolves Injuries