Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - January 7
As they prepare for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (21-15), the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 at American Airlines Center.
The Timberwolves enter this game after a 122-95 win over the Rockets on Friday. Anthony Edwards scored a team-best 24 points for the Timberwolves in the win.
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylen Clark
|SG
|Out
|Achilles
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively: Out (Ankle), Grant Williams: Out (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle), Richaun Holmes: Out (Personal), Dante Exum: Out (Heel), Markieff Morris: Out (Illness)
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
