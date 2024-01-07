As they prepare for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (21-15), the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 at American Airlines Center.

The Timberwolves enter this game after a 122-95 win over the Rockets on Friday. Anthony Edwards scored a team-best 24 points for the Timberwolves in the win.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Dereck Lively: Out (Ankle), Grant Williams: Out (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Out (Ankle), Richaun Holmes: Out (Personal), Dante Exum: Out (Heel), Markieff Morris: Out (Illness)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

