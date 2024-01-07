Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) are 2.5-point underdogs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) Sunday, January 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -2.5 229.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.

The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 220.5, nine fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 17-17-0 this season.

This season, Minnesota has been favored 25 times and won 21, or 84%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 19-2, a 90.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 9 26.5% 113.1 232.2 107.4 224.4 223 Mavericks 25 69.4% 119.1 232.2 117 224.4 234.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

Minnesota sports the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does in away games.

The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 3.9 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (117).

When Minnesota scores more than 117 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 17-17 11-10 18-16 Mavericks 20-16 4-5 21-15

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Timberwolves Mavericks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.1 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 8-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-10 11-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-9 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 17-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-3 24-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-3

