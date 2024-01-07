Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) are 2.5-point underdogs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) Sunday, January 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -2.5 229.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.
  • The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 220.5, nine fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves' ATS record is 17-17-0 this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has been favored 25 times and won 21, or 84%, of those games.
  • Minnesota has a record of 19-2, a 90.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 9 26.5% 113.1 232.2 107.4 224.4 223
Mavericks 25 69.4% 119.1 232.2 117 224.4 234.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Timberwolves have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
  • Minnesota sports the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does in away games.
  • The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 3.9 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (117).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 117 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

Timberwolves and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 17-17 11-10 18-16
Mavericks 20-16 4-5 21-15

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Timberwolves Mavericks
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 119.1
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
8-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 19-10
11-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 20-9
107.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 117
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
17-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-3
24-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-3

