Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) are 2.5-point underdogs against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-9) Sunday, January 7, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-2.5
|229.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in nine of 34 games this season.
- The average total in Minnesota's matchups this year is 220.5, nine fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves' ATS record is 17-17-0 this season.
- This season, Minnesota has been favored 25 times and won 21, or 84%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 19-2, a 90.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Mavericks Prediction
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|9
|26.5%
|113.1
|232.2
|107.4
|224.4
|223
|Mavericks
|25
|69.4%
|119.1
|232.2
|117
|224.4
|234.4
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.
- Minnesota sports the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as it does in away games.
- The 113.1 points per game the Timberwolves put up are just 3.9 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (117).
- When Minnesota scores more than 117 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|17-17
|11-10
|18-16
|Mavericks
|20-16
|4-5
|21-15
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Mavericks
|113.1
|119.1
|21
|7
|8-3
|19-10
|11-0
|20-9
|107.4
|117
|1
|21
|17-10
|9-3
|24-3
|9-3
