Who is the team to beat at the top of the Summit League this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Summit League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. St. Thomas Current Record: 12-5 | Projected Record: 22-6

12-5 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: W 63-50 vs Sacramento State Next Game Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network 2. South Dakota State Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 17-11

8-8 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: W 89-61 vs Montana State Next Game Opponent: @ St. Thomas

@ St. Thomas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network 3. Oral Roberts Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 13-13

7-8 | 13-13 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: L 83-78 vs Weber State Next Game Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network 4. Denver Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 14-13

10-7 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 204th

204th Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: L 86-82 vs Northern Colorado Next Game Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Summit League Network 5. Omaha Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 10-17

8-9 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: L 63-62 vs Idaho State Next Game Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network 6. North Dakota State Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

7-9 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: L 91-83 vs Eastern Washington Next Game Opponent: @ UMKC

@ UMKC Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network 7. UMKC Current Record: 7-10 | Projected Record: 11-17

7-10 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: W 83-67 vs Portland State Next Game Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network 8. North Dakota Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 6-22

8-9 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 303rd

303rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: L 74-73 vs Northern Arizona Next Game Opponent: @ Omaha

@ Omaha Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network 9. South Dakota Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 6-22

8-9 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd

323rd Last Game: L 82-63 vs Montana Next Game Opponent: @ Oral Roberts

@ Oral Roberts Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Summit League Network

