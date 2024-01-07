Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-59 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Gamecocks head into this game following an 89-66 win over Florida on Thursday.

The Bulldogs dropped their last matchup 71-66 against Vanderbilt on Thursday. Te-Hina Paopao's team-leading 17 points led the Gamecocks in the win. Jerkaila Jordan totaled 21 points, two rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Top 25 Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 15). The Gamecocks took home the 78-69 win at a neutral site on December 10.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs picked up their signature win of the season on November 19, when they grabbed a 63-62 victory over the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in our computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 12th-most losses.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 85) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 97) on November 26

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 14

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 90.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 51 per outing (sixth in college basketball). They have a +517 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 39.8 points per game.

At home, the Gamecocks are averaging 21.4 more points per game (100.8) than they are in away games (79.4).

South Carolina is giving up 40 points per game this season at home, which is 16.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (56.6).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +336 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 34th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.8 per outing to rank 67th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (80.1 per game) than away (69.8).

In 2023-24 Mississippi State is conceding 13.6 fewer points per game at home (51.2) than on the road (64.8).

The Bulldogs have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, averaging 80.1 points per contest, 1.3 more than their season average of 78.8.

