Sunday's contest at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) going head-to-head against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at 3:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a victory for LSU by a score of 70-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Rebels won their most recent outing 55-45 against Alabama on Thursday.

In their last game on Thursday, the Rebels claimed a 55-45 win against Alabama. The Tigers are coming off of a 92-72 win against Missouri in their last game on Thursday. Madison Scott's team-high 12 points paced the Rebels in the victory. In the Tigers' win, Aneesah Morrow led the way with 25 points (adding 10 rebounds and zero assists).

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Fubo Sports US



Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

The Rebels took down the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 33 in our computer rankings) in a 55-45 win on January 4 -- their best victory of the season.

The Rebels have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Ole Miss has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 125) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 168) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Tigers captured their best win of the season, an 82-64 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 76) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 130) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 67.1 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 52.4 per outing (13th in college basketball). They have a +207 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game.

Offensively, the Rebels have played better in home games this season, putting up 73.9 points per game, compared to 60.0 per game in away games.

Ole Miss allows 55.6 points per game at home, compared to 48.5 in away games.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (85th in college basketball). They have a +530 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 35.4 points per game.

Over their past 10 games, the Tigers are posting 94.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (94.9).

