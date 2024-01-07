The Detroit Lions (11-5) and Minnesota Vikings (7-9) are slated to come together at Ford Field on January 7, which means that Jared Goff and Nick Mullens will be leading the charge for the respective offenses. Below, we analyze both signal callers, highlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Nick Mullens vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Nick Mullens 2023 Stats Jared Goff 4 Games Played 16 67.3% Completion % 67% 910 (227.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,255 (265.9) 5 Touchdowns 28 6 Interceptions 12 17 (4.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (1.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Nick Mullens Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 265.5 yards

: Over/Under 265.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Lions Defensive Stats

This year, the Lions' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 23rd in the NFL with 23.4 points allowed per game. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 15th with 5,266 total yards allowed (329.1 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Detroit is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,846 (240.4 per game). It also ranks 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

Against the run, the Lions' defense has looked good this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 1,420 total rushing yards allowed (88.8 per game).

Defensively, Detroit is 29th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 67.3%. It is 29th in third-down percentage allowed at 38.6%.

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Vikings Defensive Stats

