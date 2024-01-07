The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Nick Mullens hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Nick Mullens score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Mullens has 17 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on eight carries.

Mullens has not scored a rushing touchdown in four games.

Nick Mullens Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 14 @Raiders 9 13 83 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bengals 26 33 303 2 2 6 10 0 Week 16 Lions 22 36 411 2 4 1 1 0 Week 17 Packers 13 22 113 1 0 1 6 0

