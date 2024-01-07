Will Nick Mullens Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 18?
The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Nick Mullens hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Nick Mullens score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mullens has 17 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on eight carries.
- Mullens has not scored a rushing touchdown in four games.
Nick Mullens Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|9
|13
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|26
|33
|303
|2
|2
|6
|10
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|22
|36
|411
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Packers
|13
|22
|113
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
