The NBA's nine-game lineup today is not one to miss. The outings include the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and BSSW

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 20-15

20-15 SA Record: 5-29

5-29 CLE Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) SA Stats: 111.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.6 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -10.5

CLE -10.5 CLE Odds to Win: -500

-500 SA Odds to Win: +360

+360 Total: 236.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and ROOT Sports NW

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 16-20

16-20 POR Record: 9-25

9-25 BKN Stats: 114.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th)

114.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th) POR Stats: 108.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (21.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -7.5

BKN -7.5 BKN Odds to Win: -350

-350 POR Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 225.5 points

The Orlando Magic face the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 20-15

20-15 ATL Record: 14-20

14-20 ORL Stats: 113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (11th) ATL Stats: 122.6 PPG (third in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG)

Paolo Banchero (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -1.5

ATL -1.5 ATL Odds to Win: -135

-135 ORL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 240.5 points

The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans hit the road the Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 21-13

21-13 NO Record: 21-15

21-15 SAC Stats: 118.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd) NO Stats: 115.3 PPG (14th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 7.6 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 7.6 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -2.5

SAC -2.5 SAC Odds to Win: -145

-145 NO Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 234.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSN

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 21-15

21-15 MIN Record: 25-9

25-9 DAL Stats: 119.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)

119.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st) MIN Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG)

Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -2.5

MIN -2.5 MIN Odds to Win: -140

-140 DAL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 229.5 points

The Phoenix Suns face the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 19-16

19-16 MEM Record: 12-23

12-23 PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th) MEM Stats: 107.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -4.5

PHO -4.5 PHO Odds to Win: -185

-185 MEM Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 229.5 points

The Denver Nuggets take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSDET

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 25-12

25-12 DET Record: 3-32

3-32 DEN Stats: 115.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

115.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) DET Stats: 111.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.1 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -16.5

DEN -16.5 DEN Odds to Win: -2000

-2000 DET Odds to Win: +950

+950 Total: 237.5 points

The Golden State Warriors face the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors look to pull off a road win at the Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 17-18

17-18 TOR Record: 14-21

14-21 GS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (20th) TOR Stats: 114.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -2.5

GS -2.5 GS Odds to Win: -140

-140 TOR Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 237.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers go on the road to face the Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSC

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 17-19

17-19 LAC Record: 22-12

22-12 LAL Stats: 113.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (16th)

113.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (16th) LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.3 APG) LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -3.5

LAC -3.5 LAC Odds to Win: -160

-160 LAL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 230.5 points

