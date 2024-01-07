How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA's nine-game lineup today is not one to miss. The outings include the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Today's NBA Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 20-15
- SA Record: 5-29
- CLE Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- SA Stats: 111.2 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.2 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -10.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -500
- SA Odds to Win: +360
- Total: 236.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 16-20
- POR Record: 9-25
- BKN Stats: 114.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (19th)
- POR Stats: 108.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (21.6 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -7.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -350
- POR Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 225.5 points
The Orlando Magic face the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks hope to pick up a road win at the Magic on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 20-15
- ATL Record: 14-20
- ORL Stats: 113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
- ATL Stats: 122.6 PPG (third in NBA), 123.9 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.9 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -1.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -135
- ORL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 240.5 points
The Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans hit the road the Kings on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 21-13
- NO Record: 21-15
- SAC Stats: 118.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- NO Stats: 115.3 PPG (14th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 7.6 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -2.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -145
- NO Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 234.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Mavericks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 21-15
- MIN Record: 25-9
- DAL Stats: 119.1 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
- MIN Stats: 113.1 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -2.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -140
- DAL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 229.5 points
The Phoenix Suns face the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 19-16
- MEM Record: 12-23
- PHO Stats: 115.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MEM Stats: 107.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -4.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -185
- MEM Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 229.5 points
The Denver Nuggets take on the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the Nuggets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 25-12
- DET Record: 3-32
- DEN Stats: 115.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- DET Stats: 111.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 9.1 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -16.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -2000
- DET Odds to Win: +950
- Total: 237.5 points
The Golden State Warriors face the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors look to pull off a road win at the Warriors on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and TSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 17-18
- TOR Record: 14-21
- GS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (20th)
- TOR Stats: 114.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -2.5
- GS Odds to Win: -140
- TOR Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 237.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers go on the road to face the Lakers on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 17-19
- LAC Record: 22-12
- LAL Stats: 113.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.9 Opp. PPG (16th)
- LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -3.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -160
- LAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 230.5 points
