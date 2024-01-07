When K.J. Osborn suits up for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 18 matchup versus the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn's 71 targets have led to 46 catches for 531 yards (37.9 per game) and three scores.

Osborn has registered a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Bears 4 3 34 0 Week 14 @Raiders 7 4 15 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2 1 3 0 Week 16 Lions 7 5 95 1

