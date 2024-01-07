The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson will face the Detroit Lions' defense and Kerby Joseph in Week 18 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Vikings receivers' matchup against the Lions pass defense.

Vikings vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Justin Jefferson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 110.2 12.2 37 104 12.42

Justin Jefferson vs. Kerby Joseph Insights

Justin Jefferson & the Vikings' Offense

Justin Jefferson's 882 receiving yards (98.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 56 catches on 86 targets with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Minnesota's passing offense has been producing this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 4,000 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks fifth with 28 passing touchdowns.

The Vikings rank 22nd in the NFL in points (20.3 per game) and 12th in total yards (341.5 per game).

Minnesota is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 36.7 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Vikings are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 82 total red-zone pass attempts (62.6% red-zone pass rate).

Kerby Joseph & the Lions' Defense

Kerby Joseph has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 76 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Detroit is allowing 240.4 yards per game (3,846 total) in the air, which is the eighth-most in the league.

The Lions are allowing 23.4 points per game, 10th-most in the league.

Detroit has allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Lions have given up a touchdown pass to 23 players this season.

Justin Jefferson vs. Kerby Joseph Advanced Stats

Justin Jefferson Kerby Joseph Rec. Targets 86 50 Def. Targets Receptions 56 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.8 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 882 76 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 98.0 5.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 216 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 4 Interceptions

