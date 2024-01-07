Will Justin Jefferson Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 18?
Will Justin Jefferson find his way into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)
- Jefferson has put together an 882-yard season thus far (98.0 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, reeling in 56 balls on 86 targets.
- In three of nine games this season, Jefferson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.
Justin Jefferson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|150
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|13
|11
|159
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|13
|7
|149
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|28
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|10
|7
|84
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|10
|6
|141
|1
|Week 17
|Packers
|10
|5
|59
|0
Rep Justin Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.