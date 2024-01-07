Will Justin Jefferson find his way into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Justin Jefferson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has put together an 882-yard season thus far (98.0 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, reeling in 56 balls on 86 targets.

In three of nine games this season, Jefferson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Justin Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 10 7 84 0 Week 16 Lions 10 6 141 1 Week 17 Packers 10 5 59 0

