Will Josh Oliver get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions play in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Oliver will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver has 20 catches on 25 targets for 182 yards and two scores, with an average of 15.2 yards per game.

In two of 11 games this year, Oliver has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 4 47 1 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2 2 14 0 Week 16 Lions 2 1 33 0 Week 17 Packers 2 1 17 0

Rep Josh Oliver with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.