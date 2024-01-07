Will Jordan Addison Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 18?
Should you bet on Jordan Addison getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)
- Addison has totaled 854 yards receiving (53.4 per game) and nine TDs, hauling in 66 passes on 100 targets.
- Addison has a touchdown catch in seven of 16 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.
Jordan Addison Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|61
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|5
|3
|72
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|8
|6
|52
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|6
|64
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|3
|28
|1
|Week 7
|49ers
|10
|7
|123
|2
|Week 8
|@Packers
|8
|7
|82
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|7
|4
|69
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|6
|3
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|10
|6
|39
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|6
|6
|111
|2
|Week 16
|Lions
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|Packers
|5
|3
|28
|0
