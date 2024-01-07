Should you bet on Jordan Addison getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has totaled 854 yards receiving (53.4 per game) and nine TDs, hauling in 66 passes on 100 targets.

Addison has a touchdown catch in seven of 16 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 6 6 111 2 Week 16 Lions 4 1 2 0 Week 17 Packers 5 3 28 0

