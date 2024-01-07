When Johnny Mundt takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 18 matchup versus the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mundt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Mundt has also tacked on 12 catches for 114 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted 17 times.

Mundt has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Johnny Mundt Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Chiefs 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Falcons 1 1 18 0 Week 10 Saints 2 2 8 0 Week 14 @Raiders 1 1 4 0 Week 15 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 16 Lions 3 1 23 0 Week 17 Packers 7 4 39 1

Rep Johnny Mundt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.