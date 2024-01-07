Will Jalen Nailor Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Nailor did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Nailor's stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 18, Nailor has three receptions for 29 yards -- 9.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on six occasions.
Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Vikings have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Nick Muse (LP/knee): 0 Rec
Week 18 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nailor 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|3
|29
|21
|0
|9.7
Nailor Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|Saints
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|5
|2
|13
|0
