Will Brandon Powell Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 18?
In the Week 18 tilt between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Brandon Powell hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Powell's stat line this year displays 28 catches for 322 yards and one score. He averages 20.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 41 times.
- Powell has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Brandon Powell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Chargers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|4
|43
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|5
|4
|64
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|15
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|5
|4
|35
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|3
|3
|45
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|4
|3
|53
|0
|Week 17
|Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
