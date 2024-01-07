In the Week 18 tilt between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Brandon Powell hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell's stat line this year displays 28 catches for 322 yards and one score. He averages 20.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 41 times.

Powell has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 45 0 Week 14 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 4 3 53 0 Week 17 Packers 2 0 0 0

