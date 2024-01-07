Will Alexander Mattison Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 18?
When Alexander Mattison hits the gridiron for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Mattison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Vikings vs Lions Anytime TD Bets
Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mattison's team-high 676 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 173 carries.
- Mattison has added 29 catches for 187 yards (12.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Mattison has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 15 games.
- He has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Alexander Mattison Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|11
|34
|0
|3
|10
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|28
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|20
|93
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|17
|95
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|8
|26
|0
|2
|20
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|18
|44
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|8
|39
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|16
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|16
|44
|0
|2
|49
|1
|Week 10
|Saints
|8
|27
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|18
|81
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|10
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Packers
|3
|17
|0
|2
|13
|0
Rep Alexander Mattison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.