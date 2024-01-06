When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Zach Bogosian score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Bogosian averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 18:59 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:12 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

