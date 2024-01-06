When the Minnesota Wild meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Kirill Kaprizov and Johnny Gaudreau should be two of the best players to watch.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kaprizov, with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 19:56 per game.

Mats Zuccarello is another key contributor for Minnesota, with 28 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 25 points for Minnesota, via 15 goals and 10 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-8-2. He has conceded 50 goals (3.1 goals against average) and made 432 saves with an .896% save percentage (49th in league).

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Gaudreau's seven goals and 18 assists in 40 contests give him 25 points on the season.

Zachary Werenski is a key contributor for Columbus, with 25 total points this season. In 34 games, he has scored one goal and provided 24 assists.

This season, Adam Fantilli has 11 goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Columbus' Daniil Tarasov is 2-2-1 this season, amassing 153 saves and giving up 18 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (51st in the league).

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.95 Goals Scored 3.05 19th 18th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.63 30th 21st 30.1 Shots 29.2 26th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 23rd 18.03% Power Play % 14.55% 25th 29th 72.66% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 11th

