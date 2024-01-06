The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The matchup airs on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Villanova is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at 23rd.

The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats record are just 3.2 more points than the Red Storm give up (69.9).

When Villanova puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 6-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.9%).

St. John's has compiled a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.

The Red Storm score an average of 79.7 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 63.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

St. John's has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

On offense, Villanova posts 71 points per game in home games, compared to 73.8 points per game in road games.

Defensively the Wildcats have played better in home games this year, allowing 59.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 on the road.

In home games, Villanova is sinking 0.7 more three-pointers per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (9.8). However, it has a lower three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, St. John's scored 77.6 points per game last season, two more than it averaged away (75.6).

At home, the Red Storm allowed 70 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (82.8).

St. John's knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier W 66-65 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/15/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

St. John's Upcoming Schedule