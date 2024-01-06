Saturday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) and St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) going head-to-head at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 74, St. John's 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-4.4)

Villanova (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Villanova has gone 6-6-0 against the spread, while St. John's ATS record this season is 8-6-0. The Wildcats have a 4-8-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Red Storm have a record of 8-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Villanova is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while St. John's has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.1 points per game (227th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Villanova is 95th in the nation at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 34.1 its opponents average.

Villanova connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (195th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per game its opponents make at a 33.3% rate.

The Wildcats' 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 128th in college basketball, and the 84.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 68th in college basketball.

Villanova has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball play), 1.5 fewer than the 11.4 it forces on average (238th in college basketball).

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.7 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and are giving up 69.9 per contest to rank 148th in college basketball.

St. John's pulls down 41.4 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball) while conceding 34.0 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

St. John's knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 34.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.7%.

St. John's and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 11.8 per game (186th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (127th in college basketball).

