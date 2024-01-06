Can we expect Ryan Hartman lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

In nine of 32 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hartman's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 15:29 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:24 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

