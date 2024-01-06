Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
Can we expect Ryan Hartman lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- In nine of 32 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Hartman's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 145 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:01
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-0
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
