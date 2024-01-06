The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on FOX.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have hit.

Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 65th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers rank 206th.

The Buckeyes record 79.1 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers allow.

When Ohio State puts up more than 74.3 points, it is 10-1.

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 8.3% higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 51st.

The Hoosiers score an average of 75.9 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 65.4 the Buckeyes allow.

Indiana has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.1 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State posted 74.7 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Buckeyes ceded 63.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.3.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.5% mark on the road.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana put up 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).

At home, the Hoosiers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.2.

Indiana sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena 12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena 1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena 1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

Indiana Upcoming Schedule