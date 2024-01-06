North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (7-6) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reese Court. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Eastern Washington Rank
|Eastern Washington AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|187th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|76.8
|130th
|264th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|165th
|299th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|37.4
|151st
|323rd
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|174th
|83rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|143rd
|19th
|17.9
|Assists
|12.5
|249th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.2
|56th
