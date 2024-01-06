The North Dakota State Bison (7-6) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reese Court. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK LeJuan Watts: 9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ethan Price: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jake Kyman: 10.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Eastern Washington Rank Eastern Washington AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 187th 74.9 Points Scored 76.8 130th 264th 74.4 Points Allowed 70.3 165th 299th 33.6 Rebounds 37.4 151st 323rd 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.3 174th 83rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.9 143rd 19th 17.9 Assists 12.5 249th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 10.2 56th

