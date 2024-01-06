North Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (6-7) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) going head to head at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Bison head into this contest following a 65-45 loss to Montana State on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Dakota State 73, Northern Arizona 72
Other Summit Predictions
- Montana State vs South Dakota State
- Eastern Washington vs North Dakota
- Idaho State vs South Dakota
- Montana vs Omaha
- UMKC vs Weber State
North Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bison defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 84-69 on December 29.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bison are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
- North Dakota State has three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-69 on the road over South Dakota (No. 134) on December 29
- 67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on November 20
- 93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 310) on December 1
- 67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 333) on December 20
North Dakota State Leaders
- Heaven Hamling: 13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (31-for-82)
- Elle Evans: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)
- Abbie Draper: 9 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Abby Krzewinski: 7.8 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 35 FG%
North Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Bison average 70.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (294th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.
- The Bison are putting up 90.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 28.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.3).
- When playing at home, North Dakota State is giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (64.3) than in road games (72.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.