Saturday's contest between the North Dakota State Bison (6-7) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) going head to head at Scheels Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Dakota State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bison head into this contest following a 65-45 loss to Montana State on Wednesday.

North Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 73, Northern Arizona 72

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bison defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 84-69 on December 29.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bison are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

North Dakota State has three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

84-69 on the road over South Dakota (No. 134) on December 29

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 310) on December 1

67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 333) on December 20

North Dakota State Leaders

Heaven Hamling: 13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (31-for-82)

13.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (31-for-82) Elle Evans: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

11.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Abbie Draper: 9 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

9 PTS, 53.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Abby Krzewinski: 7.8 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

7.8 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 35 FG%

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison average 70.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (294th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.

The Bison are putting up 90.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 28.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.3).

When playing at home, North Dakota State is giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (64.3) than in road games (72.5).

