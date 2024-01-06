The North Dakota State Bison (7-8) will look to break a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reese Court, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota State matchup in this article.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Washington Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Washington (-9.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Washington (-9.5) 149.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

North Dakota State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bison have been an underdog by 9 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Eastern Washington has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Eagles' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

