The Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the North Dakota State Bison (7-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reese Court. The game airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • North Dakota State has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 312th.
  • The Bison put up an average of 76.7 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 72.5 the Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.5 points, North Dakota State is 7-1.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Dakota State averages 87.9 points per game. Away, it averages 68.9.
  • The Bison are giving up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (78.4).
  • At home, North Dakota State knocks down 10.3 trifectas per game, 4.4 more than it averages on the road (5.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 76-63 Banterra Center
12/29/2023 South Dakota L 75-66 Scheels Center
1/3/2024 Montana L 96-86 Scheels Center
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Washington - Reese Court
1/11/2024 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center
1/13/2024 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena

