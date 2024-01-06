How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the North Dakota State Bison (7-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reese Court. The game airs on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Montana State vs South Dakota State (5:15 PM ET | January 6)
- Denver vs Northern Colorado (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Portland State vs UMKC (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Sacramento State vs St. Thomas (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Omaha vs Idaho State (8:00 PM ET | January 6)
- South Dakota vs Montana (9:00 PM ET | January 6)
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- North Dakota State has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bison are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 312th.
- The Bison put up an average of 76.7 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 72.5 the Eagles allow.
- When it scores more than 72.5 points, North Dakota State is 7-1.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Dakota State averages 87.9 points per game. Away, it averages 68.9.
- The Bison are giving up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (78.4).
- At home, North Dakota State knocks down 10.3 trifectas per game, 4.4 more than it averages on the road (5.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|South Dakota
|L 75-66
|Scheels Center
|1/3/2024
|Montana
|L 96-86
|Scheels Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
|1/11/2024
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
