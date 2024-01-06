The Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the North Dakota State Bison (7-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Reese Court. The game airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV: ESPN+

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

North Dakota State has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Bison are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 312th.

The Bison put up an average of 76.7 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 72.5 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 72.5 points, North Dakota State is 7-1.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Dakota State averages 87.9 points per game. Away, it averages 68.9.

The Bison are giving up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (78.4).

At home, North Dakota State knocks down 10.3 trifectas per game, 4.4 more than it averages on the road (5.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule