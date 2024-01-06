Saturday's game that pits the Eastern Washington Eagles (7-7) against the North Dakota State Bison (7-8) at Reese Court has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Washington, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cheney, Washington Venue: Reese Court

North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 80, North Dakota State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Washington (-8.6)

Eastern Washington (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Eastern Washington is 9-3-0 against the spread this season compared to North Dakota State's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Eagles are 8-4-0 and the Bison are 7-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. Eastern Washington has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 contests. North Dakota State has gone 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison put up 76.7 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (210th in college basketball). They have a +65 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

North Dakota State ranks 207th in the country at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 33.7 its opponents average.

North Dakota State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

North Dakota State forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 10.0 (47th in college basketball).

