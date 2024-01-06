For bracketology insights on North Dakota State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on North Dakota State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Dakota State ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-0 NR NR 140

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, North Dakota State beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a 99-73 win on January 6. Heaven Hamling compiled a team-leading 24 points with three rebounds and three assists in the matchup against Northern Arizona.

Next best wins

84-69 on the road over South Dakota (No. 165/RPI) on December 29

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 243/RPI) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 296/RPI) on December 1

67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359/RPI) on December 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), North Dakota State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Dakota State has been handed the 54th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bison have 15 games remaining this season, including six against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

NDSU has 15 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

North Dakota State's next game

Matchup: North Dakota State Bison vs. UMKC Kangaroos

North Dakota State Bison vs. UMKC Kangaroos Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Dakota State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.